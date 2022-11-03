Over 2 lakh registered families deprived of houses in Jharkhand: Soren to Centre

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked the Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh to provide housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) (Rural) for families registered on Awas Plus.

The demand before the Centre is also to provide houses after due verification for over two lakh families who have been removed from the Awas Plus.

In a letter written to Singh, Soren mentioned that for the 10,35,895 families listed for Jharkhand on Awas Plus, only 4,03,504 units have been provided for the year 2021-22, and 6,32,391 eligible families are yet to receive a house. Further, 2,03,061 families registered in Awas Plus have been removed from the list by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Many families eligible for a house under the scheme have remained deprived as their information has been entered incorrectly during the previous government's tenure, the CM said.

Soren has requested that 6,32,391 be set as target for Jharkhand for the current financial year under the Awas Plus scheme.