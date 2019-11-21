'Over 2 lakh suggestions on NEP being examined'

The Union Ministry of Human Resources has received more than two lakh suggestions received on the proposed New Education Policy (NEP) and the same are being examined, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

During Question Hour, the minister said MPs and education ministers of different states besides secretaries and experts are being consulted thoroughly and separately. Education secretaries have been consulted separately.

The new education policy that is coming will be based on the largest consultation in the world. Everyone has been consulted whether students, teachers, public representatives, government, education ministers, bureaucrats and experts," he said.

In reply to another supplementary, he said the medium of primary education will be the mother tongue as in the policies of 1968 and 1986.