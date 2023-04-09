Over 2000 obsolete rules and laws scrapped in the last 9 years: Govt

Over 2,000 rules and laws were scrapped by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years, for ease of governance and ease of business, union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking after presenting Yashraj Bharati Samman (YBS) Awards at a ‘Gratitude ceremony’ organised by the Yashraj Research Foundation (YRF) here, Dr Singh said that unlike the earlier governments which found comfort in status quoist approach, Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated the courage and conviction to do away with such rules which were causing inconvenience for the citizens and many of which that had persisted since the time of British Raj.

“The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens,” he added.

Also Read | 'Need to develop indigenous solutions to health issues': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A senior politician, Dr Singh is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in Prime Minister’s Office, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

The Minister appreciated Yashraj Research Foundation (YRF) for instituting the Yashraj Bharti Samman (YBS) and recognising the exemplary work done by different individuals and organisations in different fields.

He further said that the three categories in which the awards have been presented, namely innovation in healthcare, transforming people’s lives and ethical governance, have always been the priority of the government.

The Minister recalled that soon after the Government came to power in May 2014, within two to three months, the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers was done away with.