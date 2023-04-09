2K obsolete rules & laws scrapped in last 9 yrs: Govt

Over 2000 obsolete rules and laws scrapped in the last 9 years: Govt

The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens, the minister said

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 09 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 16:22 ist
Jitendra Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

Over 2,000 rules and laws were scrapped by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last nine years, for ease of governance and ease of business, union minister Dr Jitendra Singh said on Sunday. 

Speaking after presenting Yashraj Bharati Samman (YBS) Awards at a ‘Gratitude ceremony’ organised by the Yashraj Research Foundation (YRF) here, Dr  Singh said that unlike the earlier governments which found comfort in status quoist approach, Prime Minister Modi has demonstrated the courage and conviction to do away with such rules which were causing inconvenience for the citizens and many of which that had persisted since the time of British Raj. 

“The ultimate aim of good governance is to bring ease of living to the citizens,” he added.

Also Read | 'Need to develop indigenous solutions to health issues': Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A senior politician, Dr Singh is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) in Prime Minister’s Office, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

The Minister appreciated Yashraj Research Foundation (YRF) for instituting the Yashraj Bharti Samman (YBS) and recognising the exemplary work done by different individuals and organisations in different fields. 

He further said that the three categories in which the awards have been presented, namely innovation in healthcare, transforming people’s lives and ethical governance, have always been the priority of the government.

The Minister recalled that soon after the Government came to power in May 2014, within two to three months, the practice of getting certificates attested by gazetted officers was done away with.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jitendra Singh
India News
Union government
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru facing mosquito menace

Bengaluru facing mosquito menace

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

PM in Mysuru for 50 years of Project Tiger

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

A revisiting of the Passion of the Christ

Finding order within the disorder

Finding order within the disorder

Thailand’s charming culture

Thailand’s charming culture

 