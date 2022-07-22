Over 2000 trains cancelled during Agnipath protests

Over 2000 trains cancelled during Agnipath protests between June 15 & June 23: Railway Minister

Amid the mass protests in several parts of the country against the recently launched Agnipath Scheme, railway properties were vandalised, torched or attacked from Bihar to Telangana

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2022, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2022, 18:25 ist
Protesters shout slogans after setting a train on fire during a demonstration against the government's new 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme for the army, navy, and air forces at a railway station in Secunderabad on June 17, 2022. Credit:AFP Photo

More than 2000 trains were affected due to the Agnipath protests across the country, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed the Parliament on Friday.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, he said 2132 trains were cancelled between June 15 and June 23.

Also Read—Delhi High Court yet to receive Agnipath PILs transferred by Supreme Court

Vaishnaw also said that separate data regarding amount of refund granted to passengers due to disruption of rail services on account of public disorder consequent to agitations like those held after launching of Agnipath scheme for recruitment in the armed forces, is not maintained.

"However, during the period 14.06.2022 to 30.06.2022, a total refund of approximately ₹ 102.96 crore was granted on account of cancellation of trains and a loss of Rs 259.44 crore due to damage / destruction of railway assets in agitations against Agnipath scheme was incurred. All the affected train services cancelled on account of Agnipath scheme have been restored," he said.

Amid the mass protests in several parts of the country against the recently launched Agnipath Scheme, railway properties were vandalised, torched or attacked from Bihar to Telangana.

The worst-hit East Central Railways -- covering Bihar, Jharkhand and parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread protests.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Agnipath Scheme
India News
Railway ministry
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Agnipath
Indian Railways

What's Brewing

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

B'lureans are going in for lab-grown diamond jewellery

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

In Pics | All you need to know about Droupadi Murmu

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

DH Toon | Robert Vadra, Congress' final nail

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

The costly gamble of gaming addictions

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

This caterer serves wedding food without a wedding

 