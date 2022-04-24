Over 20,000 cr digital transactions taking place daily: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that over 20,000 crore digital transactions are taking place on a daily basis wherein small online payments are helping to build a big digital economy.

Addressing the nation in his 88th monthly programme Mann Ki Baat, he said digital transactions worth over Rs 20,000 crore are now taking place daily in the country and asserted that this is not only increasing facilities but also encouraging an environment of honesty.

"Now digital transactions worth Rs 20,000 crore are taking place daily in the country and in March, Athe Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions even reached Rs 10 lakh crore," he said.

In his remarks, he noted that just like in sports, 'divyangjan' are doing wonders in arts, academics and many other fields.

"With the power of technology, they are achieving greater heights," he said.

Talking about water conservation, he said that it is the basis of life of every living being and water is also the biggest resource that is why our ancestors gave so much emphasis on water conservation.

"I urge all of you to know about such old ponds, wells and lakes in your area. Due to the Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan, along with water conservation, a distinct identity of your area will also develop. With this, local tourist places will also be developed in cities, localities, people will also get a place to walk around.

Let us take a pledge to conserve water and save life in the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav of freedom. We will save water drop by drop and save every single life," he added.

