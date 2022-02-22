Over 20,000 Indians live in Ukraine, their well-being is of priority to us: India at UNSC meet

As fear of Russia invading Ukraine escalated, India has expressed concern over the safety of Indians residing in Ukraine.

During UNSC meet on the issue, India issued a statement saying that "well-being of Indians is of priority" and also sought restraint on both the sides.

"Safety and security of civilians essential. More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," India's Permanent Rep to United Nations TS Tirumurti said at UNSC meet on Ukraine, according to ANI.

"We call for restraint on all sides.We're convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue.We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions," the statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered forces Monday to “maintain peace” in separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, hours after the Kremlin recognised the area's independence. The announcement raised fears that an invasion was imminent, if not already underway.

The Kremlin decree, spelled out in an order signed by Putin, left unclear when, or even whether, troops would enter Ukraine. But it brought swift promises of new sanctions from the US and other Western nations and underscored the steep challenges they face in staving off a military conflict they have portrayed as near-inevitable.

