Over 24.93 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 24.93 crore, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

It said 19,49,902 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose while 72,279 in the age group received the second dose of the vaccine on Friday.

Cumulatively, 3,79,67,237 people in the 18-44 age group have received the first dose and 5,58,862 have received the second dose since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive across the country.

Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group each, the ministry said.

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 24,93,16,572, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The number includes 1,00,34,573 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose, 69,44,682 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,66,29,408 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the first dose, 88,08,261 FLWs who have taken the second dose, 3,79,67,237 and 5,58,862 individuals in the 18-44 age group who have received the first and the second dose respectively.

Besides, 7,46,36,068 and 1,18,25,194 beneficiaries in the 45-60 age group have been administered the first and the second dose respectively, while 6,21,62,987 and 1,97,49,300 beneficiaries above 60 years of age have taken the first and the second dose respectively.

On the 147th day (June 11) of the vaccination drive, a total of 31,50,368 vaccine doses were administered -- 28,48,435 beneficiaries vaccinated for the first dose and 3,01,933 for the second dose -- the ministry said.

Final reports for the day would be compiled by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.