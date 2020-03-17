Over 25,000 from minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh given Long-term visas

A total of 25,782 persons belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan have been granted Long Term Visa (LTV) in the past five years, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

This was disclosed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in a written reply on a question raised by Trinamool Congress MP Prasoon Banerjee.

He said LTV has been granted to people from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan who come to to India using valid travel documents i.e. valid passport and valid visa, and seeking permanent settlement in India with a view to acquire Indian citizenship.

Between January 1, 2015 and December 31, 2019, he said LTV has been granted to 26,786 such foreigners after their arrival in India. Of these, 25,782 persons belong to minority communities in these three countries.

Those eligible for LTV include members of minority communities in these three countries, Bangladesh/Pakistan women married to Indian nationals and staying in India, Afghanistan nationals married to Indian nationals and staying in India, Indian origin women of Bangladesh/Afghanistan/Pakistan nationality married to Bangladesh/Afghanistan/Pakistan nationals and returning to India due to widowhood/divorce and cases involving extreme compassion.

"Government has extended various facilities to such persons living in India on LTV. These include grant of LTV for a period of 5 years at a time and allowing children of such LTV holders to take admission in schools, colleges, universities, technical/ professional institutions etc. without any specific permission from the State Government/UT Administration," he said.

He said they are also permitted to "engage in employment in private sector, purchase of dwelling unit and accommodation for carrying out self employment, re-entry (Return Visa) to go to their native country/ third country, allowing free movements within the State/UT, reduction of penalty on non-extension of LTV on time, opening of bank accounts, issuance of driving license, PAN card and Aadhaar number etc."