Over 2.82 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Govt

Over 55.01 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and 59,16,920 more are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, stands at 52,59,93,669 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Friday).

More than 2.82 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said. The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.