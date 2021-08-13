Over 2.82 cr Covid vaccine doses left with states: Govt

Over 2.82 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: Govt

The total consumption, including wastage, stands at 52,59,93,669 doses

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 13 2021, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2021, 16:01 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Over 55.01 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and 59,16,920 more are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, stands at 52,59,93,669 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Friday).

More than 2.82 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals, the ministry said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said. The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Read | Two major Covid-19 clusters emerge in Chennai

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry added.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

Money, honor: Aztec emperor Moctezuma's divisive legacy

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

'Pushpa' first single review: Hits the right notes

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

Khudiram Bose: 18-year-old martyr who smiled at death

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

'Lion of Herat' silent as Taliban enter his Afghan city

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Afghan crisis: Provincial capitals captured by Taliban

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Fossil records how ancient plants spread to land

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

Remembering Sridevi: Rare pics of 1st female superstar

 