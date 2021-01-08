Over 3 crore households provided with piped water under Jal Jeevan Mission

A total of 3.04 crore rural households provided with piped water connections under the National Jal Jeevan Mission, since the launch of the scheme which was announced on August 15, 2019.

Jal Jeevan Mission, Centrally funded scheme, aims to provide 55 litres of potable water per person per day to every rural household of the country by 2024.

Goa is the first state to provide 100% piped connection. So far, 27 districts, 458 blocks, 33,516 gram panchayats, 66,210 villages were declared to have provided piped water.

At present, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, UT of Puducherry are close to achieving 100% coverage. While Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Mizoram, UT of Andaman and Nicobar made good progress in terms of increasing the coverage.

To strengthen water testing facilities, the state is in process of getting 14 water quality testing laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

Jal Jeevan Mission mandates training five persons in every village, especially women, in using field test kits so that water can be tested there.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently written to all sarpanches and gram pradhans and sought their help for effective implementation of the Centrally sponsored scheme.