Over 3 crore people in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.
He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level.
