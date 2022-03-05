Over 3 crore people in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level.

"What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

