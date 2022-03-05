Over 3 cr in 15-18 category fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

Over 3 crore people in 15-18 age group fully vaccinated: Mandaviya

He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2022, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 17:13 ist
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Credit: PTI Photo

Over 3 crore youngsters between the 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday.

He said young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level.

"What a great feat by our young warriors! Over 3 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Young India is taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level! #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
Mansukh Mandaviya
Covid-19
Covid-19 vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

'Maladaptation': How not to cope with climate change

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

With fast-weakening rouble, Russians rush to shop

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

Kalaburagi’s dal gets what it long deserved, branding

 