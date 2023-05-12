Over 3 lakh students score above 90% marks in CBSE class 10, 12 exams

Over 3.08 lakh students have scored above 90 per cent marks in the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams while over 66,000 secured scores above 95 per cent, the board announced on Friday.

The board has scrapped the practice of announcing merit lists and awarding divisions on the basis of marks to discourage unhealthy competition among the students.

In Class 12, 1,12,838 (1.12 lakh) students have scored above 90 per cent and 22,622 candidates secured above 95 per cent marks.

In Class 10, 1,95,799 (1.95 lakh) candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 44,297 have scored above 95 per cent.