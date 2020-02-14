Over 30 lakh CBSE school students to take board exams from February 15

Over 30 lakh students of the central board of secondary education (CBSE) school students are set to take their board examinations across the country for Class X and XII starting on Saturday.

Of the total students, over 18.89 lakh students have registered for the Class X board examinations while the number of students registered for the class XII board examinations is over 12.06 lakh.

This showed an overall increase in the number of students registered for the board examinations this year by 3.47% as compared to those registered last year.

The highest number of students to be taking the board examinations are from private schools affiliated to the CBSE, followed by those from the schools under the State governments, central government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

According to the CBSE, over 24.48 lakh students, who have registered for the Class X and XII board examinations this year, are from the private schools, 3.82 lakh students from the CBSE-affiliated State government schools, 1.62 lakh from Kendriya Vidyalayas and 69,608 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas.

The board examinations for Class X and XII will start from Saturday at a total of 10,359 centres across the country. The examinations of class X students will conclude on March 20 with computer science paper and Class XII on March 30 with sociology paper.

The board has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of sooth and fair board examinations.

“In order to ensure accurate data, the board has integrated portals for identifying discrepancies, various quality checks. Two new portals have been developed for ensuring rapid communication system with schools and with regional offices,” CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said.

The arrangements have been made for yet another year to send the encrypted question papers to the designated centres through the use of technology to prevent incidents of paper leak.

“Photo tagging of the custodian and centre superintendent has been added with the image of centre material for examination 2020. This has been done for safe collection and delivery of materials,” Tripathi said.

The number of encrypted question papers has been increased from 19 to 50 this year, he added.