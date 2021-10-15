Over 30 nations now recognise India’s Covid-19 vaccination certificate: Here’s the list

Over 30 countries now recognise India's Covid-19 vaccine certificates with India, including the UK which received flak for its 'discriminatory rules' for Indian travellers vaccinated with Covishield.

Countries that have agreed on mutual recognition with India include the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary and Serbia, PTI reported.

Hungary and Serbia are the latest additions to the list of countries who agreed to recognise India's vaccination certificate, informed ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi last week.

Bagchi added that the recognition of the vaccination certificates will cater to help people move across countries for education, business, tourism, and other things in the post-pandemic world.

Meanwhile, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China and some nations in Europe are among countries whose travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

Last week, the UK government removed the requirement of mandatory quarantine for some vaccinated Indian passengers after the government voiced its displeasure regarding the decision and imposed travel requirements on passengers from Britain in a tit-for-tat move.

After the UK agreed to recognise Covishield and its certificate, the Centre said it will issue similar relaxation for UK travellers and the health ministry will issue the guideline.

With the mandatory quarantining now lifted, vaccinated people coming from the UK to India will require a negative RT-PCR test report and a self-declaration form.

With PTI inputs

