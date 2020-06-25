Over 30 personnel at Naval Air Station 'INS Parundu' test positive for Covid-19

Over 30 personnel at 'INS Parundu' test Covid-19 +ve

PTI
PTI, Ramanathapuram ,
  • Jun 25 2020, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 12:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Over 30 personnel attached to Naval Air Station INS Parundu here have tested positive for coronavirus, district officials said on Thursday, but the forward operating base was 'operational', Defence sources in Chennai said.

While the district authorities put the number of infected at 33, Defence sources said 'some' of the sailors, mostly who had arrived here recently on postings, have been affected with the virus.

They said that as per standard protocol, such personnel are quarantined and tested for the contagion in which 'some' of them have tested positive.

"INS Parundu is very much operational. The entry of civilian staff working there has been restricted," they added.

District authorities are set to take up disinfection procedures later.

The INS Parundu is primarily used as a reconnaissance station to monitor the South East Bay of Bengal.

According to the Navy, INS Parundu provides search and rescue coverage and conducts operational sorties over the Palk Bay area on a regular basis.

Coastal/ Area surveillance and real time intelligence gathering are its other operational tasks.

