Over 31,000 admissions have taken place in DU till now

Over 31,000 admissions have taken place in the Delhi University till now, the varsity said.

There have been 2,693 admission cancellations after the second cut-off list was announced Wednesday and there have been 580 withdrawals.

On Friday, the second day of admissions after the second cut-off was announced, students approached the office of the Dean Students' Welfare to seek answers to their queries.

Some students were disappointed at not being able to get into courses or colleges of their choice.

Their admissions were getting cancelled either due to lack of information or delay in payment of fees.

A student at the Ramjas College's help desk said, "Students do not check their mailbox for delivery of the university's URL for payment of fees. A number of admissions have been cancelled because students do not take follow-ups."

"The management must explain the online process to students before the admissions begin," he said.

Another student said, "The cut-off set by one of the courses by Ramjas is 95.25 per cent, however, the web portal of the university displays it to be 92.25 per cent. This creates a false expectation among DU aspirants and must be rectified as soon as possible."

Some students were happy that they got admission to courses and colleges of their choice.

"Our flight got delayed and then the unusual traffic jam ensured that we could not reach Kirori Mal College Thursday. So we had to cancel our return flight and take up lodging here at a hotel and now we're here again," said Aarti Sharma who got 94 per cent as her best of four under the CBSE board.

Most students in Hindu College came out quietly satisfied after getting admission in courses of their own choices.