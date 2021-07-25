Over 3.29 cr jab doses left with states, pvt hospitals

Over 3.29 crore vaccine doses still available with states, private hospitals: Centre

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21

A health worker shows a vial of the Covishield vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 3.29 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with states, union territories and private hospitals, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Over 45.37 crore vaccine doses have been provided to the states and UTs so far through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline, it said.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, is 42,08,32,021 doses (as per data available at 8 am Sunday), the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government of India has been supporting states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs. 

