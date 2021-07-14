Over 39 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India

Over 39 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India so far: Health Ministry

More than 32.10 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 14 2021, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 20:53 ist
A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a camp in Imphal East district. Credit: PTI Photo

The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far has surpassed 39 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

According to a provisional report at 7pm, more than 32.10 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Wednesday.

The ministry said 13,82,467 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years were given the first dose and 1,57,660 the second dose on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, 11,78,70,724 people in the age group 18-44 years have received the first dose and 41,92,141 their second dose since the start of phase three of the vaccination drive.

Also read: Mansukh Mandaviya blames states for Covid-19 vaccine mismanagement; Health Ministry reviews vaccination at private centres

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in the age group of 18-44 years, the ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine.

