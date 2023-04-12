Over 3.94 cr pregnant women benefitted from PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan

Over 3.94 crore pregnant women have been examined under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, while the Poshan Tracker has had 10 crore beneficiaries till now, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said on Tuesday.

Among beneficiaries of the nutritional scheme of Poshan Abhiyaan are 52.81 lakh lactating mothers, 53.57 lakh pregnant mothers and 46.59 lakh children below 6 months.

The PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan scheme, which provides pregnant women free antenatal care on a fixed day every month, has been availed by 3.94 crore women since it was launched in 2017 across 19,215 facilities. As per data from the ministry, beneficiaries of the nutritional scheme Poshan Abhiyaan also include 4.08 crore children in the age group of 6 months to three years and 4.28 crore children in the age group of three to six years.

The ministry’s flagship maternity benefits scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, has over 3.11 crore beneficiaries enrolled by November 2022. Over 2.77 crore beneficiaries have been paid more than Rs 12,150 crores.

The data was released as part of this year’s National Safe Motherhood Day, celebrated to promote awareness about high-quality healthcare and safety for all mothers and expecting mothers.

“The day marks the birthday of Kasturba Gandhi, wife of Mahatma Gandhi, who dedicated her life to social causes and played a significant role in India's freedom struggle. Her legacy is celebrated through this day, which aims to bring attention to maternal health and highlight the importance of safe and healthy pregnancies,” the ministry said in a release.