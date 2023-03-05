Over 400 legal cases per year with respect to medical studies in India

Referring to the alarming increase in the volume of SC cases related to medical studies in India, Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud called for reforms in the medical education of the country.

According to a report in The Times of India, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has to deal with nearly 400 cases each year.

Especially during the admission season, the high courts and the apex court are faced with several cases from those aspiring to be doctors, or doctors aspiring to be specialists. Sometimes cases are filed by external stakeholders as well.

Given that the number of applicants for the National Eligibility and Entrance test for UG has risen by almost 25 per cent in the past four years, the competition per seat at a government college becomes 33:1 without category based segregation(which would further skew the numbers).

However, NEET-PG sees an even higher litigation as the emphasis on students bagging a decent seat in their post-graduate studies is more. "The ratio of PG to UG cases could be 9:1. There is a lot of emphasis on students bagging PG degrees, from parents and even from college. For colleges, more students going for higher studies gives them brownie points in the accreditation process,” Dr Pravin Shingare, former director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Maharashtra told the publication.

Dr Shingare added that of-late students feel that completing only an MBBS without a masters is of no use and this idea has been “ruining the study culture.” Many students are preparing for NEET instead of focusing on their one-year internship. Reportedly, there have also been cases where students have manipulated their internship certificates.

As several students appeared for the NEET-PG exam that was held today, the court has been receiving several pleas seeking a postponement of the exam.

A parent representative shed light on the lack of uniformity in the schedule that the states follow with regard to this central exam. Even though completing an internship before PG is mandatory, the deadlines in all states differ.

“What is the point of completing the exam in March and waiting till July and August for the counselling round? Such policy decisions are not student friendly, and therefore are met with opposition,” the parent added.

Moreover, many parents also believe that the complexity behind the admission process is difficult for an 18-year-old to manage leading to a micro industry of medical education counselors.

Suggesting a clarity in the functioning of apex bodies, Dr Kailash Sharma, Former member (board of governor), erstwhile Medical Council of India and dean (projects) at Tata Memorial Hospital said, "similar cases in lower courts should be bundled and heard by the apex court” hence reducing the time spent on each case.