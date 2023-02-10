Over 4,900 new MNCs opened in India: Govt

While around 1,333 MNCs shut down in the country, more than 4,900 new ones came up, Parliament was informed on Friday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 10 2023, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 23:37 ist
Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash (centre) shared the data in Parliament on Friday. Credits: AFP File Photo

Around 1,333 multi-national companies (MNCs) have shut down in the country but more than 4,900 new ones have come up, opening new avenues and job opportunities, Parliament was informed on Friday.

Responding during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said it is normal to see some MNCs shut down and for new ones to come up. A total of 1,333 MNCs shut down in the country, out of which 313 were foreign-based and 1,017 were their subsidiaries, he said. "I am happy to share that in comparison to that, 4,906 new MNCs have been set up. This will open new avenues and provide job opportunities," Parkash said.

The minister, however, did not share the time period during which the MNCs were shut and new ones were opened.

