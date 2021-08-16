Over 50% in Kerala received first dose of Covid vaccine; Mandaviya reviews state's situation

With 1.78 crore people in Kerala receiving at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, over 50 per cent of the state's population have been partially vaccinated.

Kerala has urged Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who came down to the state to review the Covid-19 situation on Monday, to provide 1.11 crore vaccines for enhancing vaccination drive during August and September.

Health Minister Veena George said in a statement that of the 3.5 crore population of Kerala, 1,77,88,931 (50.25 percent) were given the first dose by Monday. Among them, 67,24,294 (19 per cent) received the second dose as well. The 50 per cent-mark was achieved in 213 days. When considering the population of those above the age of 18 only, 62 per cent received the first dose and 23 per cent received the second dose, she said.

Mandaviya, who held discussions with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Health Minister and officials was learned to have expressed satisfaction over Kerala's Covid state as well as proper utilisation of vaccines.

The Centre also assured an additional Rs 1 crore to Kerala under the Emergency Covid Response Package-II for creating a medicine pool. Already, Rs 267.35 cr had been allotted to the state. The state was also given the nod for buying 10 lakh doses of Covishield. Support for centers of excellence for telemedicine facilities in Kerala and pediatric ICUs along with ten kilo-litre liquid oxygen storage tank facility at district hospitals were also offered by the union minister.

Meanwhile, 12,294 fresh Covid cased were reported in Kerala with a test positivity rate of 14.03 per cent.