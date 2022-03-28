5.21L to get houses in MP, PM to address beneficiaries

Over 5.21 lakh people to get houses in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi to address beneficiaries

The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps, PMO said

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 28 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 16:15 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the "Grih Pravesham", a ceremony to hand over new houses to their owners, of about 5.21 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said he will also address the gathering on the occasion, and noted that it has been his constant endeavour to provide a pucca house with all basic amenities to every needy family of the country.

This marks yet another step in this direction, it added.

The function will witness traditional celebrations with conch, lamp, flowers and rangoli being organised in new houses.

The implementation of the PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh is witnessing many unique and innovative steps such as training thousands of masons, including women, using fly ash bricks, empowering women self-help groups (SHGs) by providing them with loans for centring material and using technology for better execution and monitoring of projects, the PMO said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Narendra Modi
PMAY
PM Awas Yojana
India News
Madhya Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

ePlane aims to launch electric flying taxis by 2024

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Bengaluru makes a date with art after two years

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2022: Here's how to watch the show in India

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

Birbhum killings: A saga of violence and corruption

 