Over 58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

  • Aug 21 2021, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 21:45 ist
The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 58 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

More than 43 lakh vaccine doses were administered on Saturday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

The ministry said 20,88,547 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received the first dose and 7,36,870 were administered the second dose of the vaccine on Saturday.

Cumulatively, 21,60,58,123 people in the said age group have received the first dose and 1,92,54,925 have been administered the second dose of the vaccine since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive across the states and Union territories.

On the 218th day (August 21) of the inoculation drive, a total of 43,92,759 vaccine doses were given -- 27,77,409 beneficiaries received the first dose and 16,15,350 got the second dose -- according to the provisional report.

The final report for the day would be compiled by late night.

