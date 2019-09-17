Over 6cr EPFO members to get 8.65% interest for FY19

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday said over 6 crore EPFO members will get 8.65% interest on their deposits for 2018-19.

The Central Board of Trustees — the apex decision-making body of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) — had approved 8.65% interest rate for the last fiscal in February this year. The proposal was sent for the concurrence of the finance ministry.

"...Ahead of the festival season, over 6 crore EPFO subscribers would get 8.65% interest for 2018-19," Gangwar told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

At present, the EPFO is settling PF withdrawal claims at 8.55% interest rate, which was approved for 2017-18.