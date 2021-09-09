Over 70.63 cr Covid vaccine doses given to states: GoI

Over 70.63 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

Further, more than 96 lakh doses are in the pipeline

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 09 2021, 12:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 13:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

More than 70.63 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Further, more than 96 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

The ministry said more than 5.58 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Read | Languishing, burnout, stigma among possible psychological Covid-19 impacts

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry stated.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
Centre
state
Covid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

 