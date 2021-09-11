Over 72 cr Covid vaccines provided to states, UTs: GoI

Over 72 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far, says Health Ministry

The ministry said over 5.75 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 11 2021, 15:52 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 16:13 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

More than 72 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The doses were provided through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, it added.

The ministry said over 5.75 crore (5,75,43,795) balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

SPECIAL CORONVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost, it added.

In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs. 

Check out DH's latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

 