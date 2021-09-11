Over 72 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far, says Health Ministry

More than 72 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The doses were provided through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category, it added.

The ministry said over 5.75 crore (5,75,43,795) balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost, it added.

In the new phase of the universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Union government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.

