Centre supplies 76.11 cr vaccine doses to states, UTs

Over 76.11 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 5.33 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 16 2021, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2021, 16:28 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

More than 76.11 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

Further, more than 1.65 crore doses are in the pipeline.

Also read: Five lakh people to be jabbed with Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru tomorrow : BBMP

Over 5.33 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost, the ministry said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

Noida residents can now register their pets on an app

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

The evolution of canine teeth of carnivorous mammals

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

How B'desh's trans entrepreneurs make workplaces safe

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

With Covid vaccine mandates, religious exemptions grow

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

Ola sells scooters worth Rs 600 crore in 24 hours 

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

SpaceX's first all-civilian crew launched to orbit

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

This Ladakh engineer brings cosmos down to the Earth

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

What do red socks have to do with Germany's election?

 