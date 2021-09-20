Over 79.58 crore Covid doses given to states, UTs: Govt

Over 79.58 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Further, reportedly more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2021, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 12:17 ist
Empty vials of the Covishield vaccine. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 79.58 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Further, more than 15 lakh doses are in the pipeline.

Over 5.43 crore balance and unutilised Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the ministry said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

