Over 9 crore rural households receiving piped water, Centre says

Over nine crore rural households in India are now getting clean tap water under the Centrally sponsored Jal Jeevan Mission, the government has said.

In Goa, Haryana, Telangana, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, every rural household has a tap water supply, the Jal Shakti Ministry said.

Many more states such as Punjab (99%), Himachal Pradesh (92.4%), Gujarat (92%) and Bihar (90%) are on their way to achieving the "Har Ghar Jal" target this year, the ministry said.

Launched in 2019, the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship programme of the Modi government, aims to provide tap water connections to rural households by 2024. So far, households across 98 districts, 1,129 blocks, 66,067 Gram Panchayats and 1,36,135 villages have been receiving clean tap water.

In the 2022-23 Union Budget, an amount of Rs 60,000 crore has been allocated to "Har Ghar Jal" to provide tap water to 3.8 crore households.

In 2021-22, Rs 50,000 crore was allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

In addition, an amount of Rs 26,940 crore was allocated to the states in 2021-22 as the 15th Finance Commission tied grants for water and sanitation to rural local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions.

