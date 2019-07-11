Over 900 kg of ganja seized; 2 arrested in Hyderabad

Over 900 kg of cannabis, also known as ganja, worth Rs 1.92 crore in the grey market has been seized and two persons have been arrested in this connection, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Thursday. The seizure and the arrests were made in Siddipet district of Telangana early Wednesday.

Based on intelligence that narcotic drugs were being illegally transported, the DRI officials intercepted a goods carrier and made the seizure, a press release from the DRI's Hyderabad zonal unit said.

When enquired about the consignment in the vehicle, the occupants said they were carrying coconut and guava saplings to be delivered at Zaheerabad in the district, the release said.

The officials then boarded the vehicle and noticed gunny bags concealed beneath a load of plants emanated a strong odour, it said.

On a close search, the officials recovered 962.7 kg of cannabis packed in 477 brown coloured packets.

The contraband was said to be brought from Rajahmundry area of Andhra Pradesh and destined to Zaheerabad.

The cannabis has been seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The two persons in the vehicle have been arrested and the goods carrier has been seized, the release said.

Further investigation is on, it added.