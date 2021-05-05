'Over 94L Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states'

Over 94 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses available with states: Centre

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 05 2021, 17:31 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 17:58 ist
SII's Covishiedl Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP File Photo

More than 94.47 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs and they will receive over 36 lakh fresh doses in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The Government of India has so far provided nearly 17.02 crore vaccine doses (17,02,42,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,07,94,796 doses, according to data available at 8 am.

"More than 94.47 lakh Covid vaccine doses (94,47,614) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

Read | Over 16 cr Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

"Furthermore, more than 36 lakh (36,37,030) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days," the ministry said.

Implementation of the Liberalised and Accelerated Phase 3 Strategy of Covid-19 Vaccination to inoculate those in the age group of 18-44 years has started from May 1. 

Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on the CoWIN portal or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

India
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine

Related videos

What's Brewing

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached?

Explained | How the IPL bio-bubble was breached?

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

'Romantic solution' to save endangered white abalone

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Meet the headmaster tackling Covid-19 vaccine hesitancy

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

Mamata takes oath as Bengal CM for 3rd consecutive term

 