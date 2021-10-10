Over 95.96 cr Covid vaccines sent to states, UTs: Cemtr

Over 95.96 crore Covid vaccine doses sent to states, UTs so far: Centre

The Centre said 8,28,73,425 balance and unused vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 10 2021, 12:16 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2021, 12:16 ist
The vaccination drive has been ramped up, the Centre said. Credit: AFP Photo

More than 95.96 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 8,28,73,425 balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs for inoculation, it said.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid -19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalisation of the vaccination drive, the central government procures and supplies free of cost 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to the states and UTs for inoculation. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Coronavirus vaccine
Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

Countries most reliant on coal: Where does India rank?

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

How citizens rate CMs of poll-bound states

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Manipur hopeful of better living standards by '22: Poll

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Over 40% 'not satisfied' with Rahul's work: Survey

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Bosnian builds rotating home so wife gets diverse views

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

Cruise drugs case: Byju's halts ads featuring SRK

 