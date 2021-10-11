Over 96.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

Over 96.75 cr vaccines given to states, UTs: Centre

Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 11 2021, 13:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 13:40 ist
The Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 96.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

