Over 96.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre

More than 96.75 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
Over 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid-19 vaccines free of cost.
Check out DH's latest videos
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall
Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple
Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to
Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?
Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge
Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff
Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele
Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent