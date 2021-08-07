Over 9.75 crore farmers to receive income support on Monday

Over 9.75 crore farmers will receive income support of Rs 2,000 each on Monday under the PM-KISAN initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the next instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme by transferring more than Rs 19,500 crores to 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Scheme was launched by the government in 2019 and aims to provide income support to all landholder farmer families across the country with cultivable land, subject to certain exclusions.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmer families, payable in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. In this scheme, Samman Rashi of over Rs 1.15 lakh crores has been transferred to farmer families so far, the statement said.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with the farmers and expected to highlight the initiatives the government has taken over the years for the agriculture sector.

A section of the farmers has been protesting on the borders of the national capital for the past eight months demanding rollback expressing strong disapproval of the agriculture sector reforms unveiled by the government last year.

The farmer groups have been demanding complete roll-back of the reforms and have turned down appeals by the government to point out problem areas in the reforms for which corrective steps can be taken.

After 11 rounds of talks with farmers, the government has ruled out the repeal of the three farm laws to reform the agriculture sector but offered to take corrective measures if specific problems were highlighted by the protestors.