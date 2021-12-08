Over 9,800 teaching, 18,500 non-teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs: Minister

Over 9,800 teaching and 18,500 non-teaching posts are vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs across the country, Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar told the Upper House on Wednesday in a written response to a query.

According to the statistics shared by Sarkar, a total of 6,229 teaching posts are vacant in central universities. The number of teaching posts vacant in IITs and IIMs are 3,230 and 403, respectively.

The non-teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs are 13,782, 4,182 and 543, respectively.

"Occurrence of vacancies and filling up of posts is a continuous process and institutions publish rolling and need based advertisements to fill the vacant position following the due process. The Ministry of Education from time to time instructed institutions to follow the provisions of reservation to fill the vacancies, including the vacancies of SC, ST, OBC and EWS," Sarkar said.

"All higher educational institutions functioning under the administrative control of the ministry have been instructed to fill faculty positions that are lying vacant, especially in the SC, ST, OBC and EWS category in their institutions, by way of a special drive and in a mission mode manner within a period of one year starting from September 5, 2021 to September 4, 2022," he added.

Watch latest videos by DH here: