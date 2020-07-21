Over a dozen Rajya Sabha MPs to miss oath on Wednesday

Over a dozen out 61 newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and all the four Trinamool Congress MPs, will give a miss to the oath taking on Wednesday.

So far, 44 newly-elected and re-elected MPs have confirmed their presence for the oath taking ceremony, which will be held in the Rajya Sabha Chamber for the first time when Parliament is not in session.

Sources said Gowda, DMK leader Tiruchi Siva and TRS leader Dr K Keshava Rao will not be coming to Delhi for the oath-taking due to the Covid-19 situation prevailing in their states.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha Leader Derek O'Brien also shot off a letter to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu informing him that the four Trinamool Congress MPs -- Subrata Bakshi, Dinesh Trivedi, Arpita Ghosh and Mausam Noor -- will not be attending the ceremony.

Those who fail to turn up will be administered oath or affirmation during the ensuing monsoon session.

Naidu had decided to hold the oath taking ceremony keeping in view resumption of meetings by the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committees of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha and keen interest expressed by the new members to participate in such meetings.

Subscribing to oath or affirmation is usually done either during the session or in the chamber of the Chairman of Rajya Session, if the House is not in session, but this time, Naidu also decided to hold it in the Chamber, a first in 61 years.

Only one family member or guest will be allowed to accompany each member for witnessing oath taking and they will be accommodated in the galleries of Rajya Sabha as per the social distancing norm. The Rajya Sabha gallery accommodates 67 members as per the social distancing norms.

Making/subscribing to oath or affirmation by the new members planned earlier had to be deferred in view of the concerns expressed by some of them over travelling to Delhi due to Covid-19 situation.

Almost three-fourth or 43 of the 61 leaders elected to the Rajya Sabha last month are first-timers in the Upper House, including Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP's Jyotiraditya Scindia and AIADMK's Thambi Durai, according to an analysis.

Only 12 retiring members were re-elected while six MPs with past experience of the Upper House returned to Rajya Sabha after a gap. There were 61 vacancies in 20 states and out of this, 42 were elected unopposed. Among the unopposed, the number of newcomers was 28.

Prominent leaders to enter Rajya Sabha for the first time also included Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal and former Andhra Pradesh Speaker K R Suresh Reddy (TRS).

Gowda, JMM patriarch Shibu Soren and Trinamool’s Trivedi are among half-a-dozen leaders who are re-entering Rajya Sabha after a gap. All these three leaders had lost the last Lok Sabha elections.

Among the 12 sitting MPs who were re-elected include Deputy Chairman Harivansh, NCP chief Sharad Yadav, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Congress' Digvijay Singh.