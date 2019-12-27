Over one crore houses sanctioned under PMAY: Puri

The Centre has sanctioned over one crore houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) so far, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep S Puri said on Friday.

The Ministry has approved construction of 6.5 lakh houses under PMAY (URABN) on Friday, taking the total number of houses being funded under the scheme to over one crore since the scheme came into force. In the next three months, the ministry will sanction all the 1.12 crore houses, a target set by the government, he told reporters here.

Of the total sanctioned houses, 57 lakh houses are under various stages of construction, of which 30 lakh are nearing completion.

The NDA's PMAY scheme, introduced in 2015, has achieved 10 times as much as the UPA in the construction of houses, he said.

The houses sanctioned so far under the mission involve an investment of about Rs 5.7 lakh crore with central assistance of Rs 1.6 lakh crore. The central government is contributing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2.67 lakh for each house under different verticals of the scheme.

So far Rs 60,000 crore central assistance has been already released. At present, works about Rs 3 lakh crore is ongoing and by the time the mission achieves its target to build 1.2 crore houses, the total investment in the entire activity will be more than Rs 7 lakh crore, he said.