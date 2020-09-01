Over-speeding kills most in India's road accident

Over-speeding is the biggest reason behind maximum road accident deaths in India, says latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

In 2019, a total of 4,37,396 road accidents were recorded across India. In which, 1,54,732 people died and another 4,39,262 injured.

The data says, the majority (59.6%) of the road accidents were due to ''over-speeding'' which caused 86,241 deaths and left 2,71,581 people injured.

Dangerous or careless driving or the tendency for overtaking contributed to 25.7% of road accidents which led to 42,557 deaths and 1,06,555 injuries, stated the NCRB, which functions under the Union Home Ministry.

Only 2.6% of the road accidents were due to poor weather conditions, it added.

In 2018, Indian had reported 1,52,780 deaths in road crashes, while the figures stood at 1,50,093 in 2017, it showed.

Altogether, in 2019, India reported 4,21,959 accidental deaths under various categories such as road crashes, forces of nature, negligent human conduct, up from 4,11,104 in 2018 and 3,96,584 in 2017, the data showed.

According to the statistics, 38 % victims of road accidents were riders of ''two-wheelers'' followed by trucks or lorries, cars and buses which accounted for 14.6 %, 13.7 % and 5.9 % respectively.

The data showed that 59.5 %of road accidents were reported in rural areas (2,60,379 cases) and and 40.5 % in urban areas (1,77,017 cases), while 29.9 % (1,30,943 cases out of 4,37,396 cases) were reported near residential areas.

