Over two lakh Malayali NRIs register to return to India in 24 hours

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS,
  • Apr 27 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2020, 19:54 ist

Within 24 hours of Kerala launching registration for NRIs from the state who wish to return, over two lakh persons have registered.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that till Monday afternoon the number of persons registered reached 2.02 lakhs. A registration facility for Malayalis in other states who want to return would be initiated soon, he said.  

NORKA Roots, an agency of Kerala government for the welfare of non-resident Keralites and returnees, launched the online registration facility on Sunday evening. By Monday morning itself, the number reached 1.5 lakh. Kerala is anticipating an exodus of about five lakh Malayalis from various countries in one month over air connectivity is restored.

