Owaisi slams RSS chief over remarks

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday attacked RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remark that Muslims have nothing to fear in India, but they must abandon their “boisterous rhetoric of supremacy”, and asked who is he to give Muslims “permission” to live in India and how dare he put “conditions” on their citizenship.

"Who is Mohan to give Muslims “permission” to live in India or follow our faith? We’re Indians because Allah willed it. How dare he put “conditions” on our citizenship? We’re not here to “adjust” our faith or please a bunch of alleged celibates in Nagpur," Owaisi tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP further said no decent society can tolerate such hatred and radicalism in the name of religion. "Who elected Mohan as the representative of Hindus? Fighting elections in 2024? Welcome," he tweeted.

Read | 'This is biological': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for rights of LGBTQ citizens

In another tweet, Owaisi said : "There are enough Hindus who feel the Boisterous Rhetoric of Supremacy of RSS, leave alone how every minority feels. You can't say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for the world if you're busy building divides in your own country”. “Why this “chori” for China & “seenazori” for fellow citizens? If we’re indeed at war, has Swayamsevak sarkar been sleeping for 8+ years? RSS’s ideology is a threat to India’s future. The sooner Indians recognise the real “internal enemies,” the better it will be,” Owaisi tweeted.

There are enough Hindus who feel the Boisterous Rhetoric of Supremacy of RSS, leave alone how every minority feels. You can't say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for the world if you're busy building divides in your own country — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 11, 2023

In an interview to Organiser and Panchjanya, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief said India has been undivided (akhand) from the earliest times of recorded history, but was divided whenever the core Hindu sense was forgotten.

“The simple truth is this – Hindusthan should remain Hindusthan. There is no harm to the Muslims living today in Bharat… Islam has nothing to fear. But at the same time, Muslims must abandon their boisterous rhetoric of supremacy. We are of an exalted race; we once ruled over this land, and shall rule it again; only our path is right, rest everyone is wrong; we are different, therefore we will continue to be so; we cannot live together – they (Muslims) must abandon this narrative. In fact, all those who live here – whether a Hindu or a communist – must give up this logic,” the RSS chief had said.