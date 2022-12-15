Owner of house spread across Maharashtra, Telangana pays taxes to both states

Amid the brewing Maharashtra-Telangana border debate, the strange feeling of being straddled between two states is distinctly clear to the 13-member Pawar family in Chandrapur. Their house stands on the border between Maharashtra and Telangana in Simavarti Jivati tehsil and the family has been paying property tax to both states for years.

The family enjoys beneficiary schemes in both states and their vehicles also have registration numbers of both Maharashtra and Telangana.

Of the Pawar family's 10-room house in Maharajguda village, four are in Maharashtra and four in Telangana. The bedroom and hall are in the western state whereas the kitchen falls in the latter. Thirteen people, including families of brothers Uttam Pawar and Chandu Pawar, have been living there for years.

When the border issue was finally settled in 1969, the Pawars found their land and by extension their house divided between the states. However, the family has not faced any problems yet and pays taxes in both states.

Uttam spoke to ANI on the issue, saying "Our house is divided between Maharashtra and Telangana, but till today we have not had any problem with it, we pay property tax in both the states and take advantage of the schemes of both the states."

Both states have lain claim to the 14 villages along their border. Telangana has persisted in claiming the villages as part of the state despite the Supreme Court ruling in Maharashtra's favour.

Tensions are high along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border as well with the Belagavi issue having demanded intervention from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of both states and said not to make claims against each other until the Supreme Court returned with a verdict.

"Until the Supreme Court gives the decision in the matter, none of the states will make any claim on each other. Three ministers from both sides will meet and discuss the issue. The ministers will also resolve other issues pending between the two states", Shah said.