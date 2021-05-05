Oxygen cylinder pool to come up at DTC bus depots in Delhi

A common pool of oxygen cylinders is being created in every district by the Delhi government to supply the life-saving gas to Covid patients in home isolation and meet the emergency needs of the city’s hospitals, officials said on Wednesday.

In each district, a bus depot of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will serve as the hub that will be initially stocked with 20 oxygen cylinders, said a transport department order.

Concerned district magistrates will be responsible for the judicious use of the cylinders through distribution among Covid patients in home isolation and hospitals having urgent requirement of oxygen, stated the order.

The district magistrates have been authorized to create a buffer stock of 10 per cent cylinders to meet any SOS calls, till the pool is expanded enough to fulfill requirements of all individuals, said the order.

The common pool will be boosted in a phased manner with more cylinders obtained through procurement, donations as well as those seized during the raids by authorities, it said.

The oxygen filled cylinders will be provided to Covid patients in home isolation and the hospitals in return of empty ones, after approval of the concerned district magistrates, it said.

The DTC has deployed its buses to ferry oxygen cylinders to hospitals having emergency requirements, the order said. Two DTC depots are providing buses for carrying medical oxygen cylinders to hospitals in emergency situation, said a DTC officer.

Managing director of DTC Vijay Bidhuri is one of the three senior IAS officers of Delhi government who have been deputed to ensure smooth supply and distribution of medical liquid oxygen from the manufacturers and suppliers to the hospitals in the city, it said.

He is also in-charge of a control room set up by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that works round the clock to redress grievances and complaints from the city hospitals within 30 minutes.