Oxygen Express starts ops to help bring Covid-19 treatment back on track

In the next few days, Railways will operate more Oxygen Express trains transporting medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders

  Apr 19 2021
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 23:16 ist
Empty tankers are loaded on a train wagon at the Kalamboli goods yard before being transported to collect liquid medical oxygen. Credit: PTI Photo

Indian Railways first "Oxygen Express" train has left Kalamboli in Mumbai for Visakhapatnam to bring liquid medical oxygen to Maharashtra.

The first rake carrying 7 empty tankers departed from Kalamboli in Mumbai for Visakhapatnam Monday evening. During its return journey, the train will bring tankers filled with medical oxygen to Maharashtra, the railways said in a statement.

In the next few days, Railways will operate more Oxygen Express trains transporting medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders.

Indian Army also made available its critical rolling stocks for transportation of Oxygen laden trucks.

As per arrangements, liquid medical oxygen tankers loaded on flat wagons. The railway has created a green corridor to ensure the quick movement of Oxygen Express trains.

The state governments of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra had earlier approached the Railways Ministry to explore whether liquid medical-oxygen tankers could be moved by the rail network, officials said.

On the receipt of the request from the two states, the Railways immediately explored the technical feasibility of transportation of liquid medical oxygen. It has to be transported through roll-on-roll-off service with road tankers placed on flat wagons.

"Instructions have been issued to zonal railways to ensure readiness to receive the trailers and load them. Ramps at other locations would also be ready in a couple of days by the time the tankers reach those locations," said a Railways official.

The Railway Board also asked zonal railways to keep in touch with state governments about their needs of running Oxygen Express trains.

