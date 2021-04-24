Oxygen shortage, fire claim 39 lives in 2 hospitals

Oxygen shortage and a hospital fire claimed the lives of 39 Covid patients in New Delhi and Maharashtra on Friday.

While 25 patients at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi died on Friday for want of oxygen, in yet another pandemic-related tragedy in Maharashtra, 14 people died as a fire broke out in a Covid hospital in Virar in Palghar district, 80 km from Mumbai.

"Twenty-five sickest patients have died in the past 24 hours. Oxygen will last another two hours. Ventilators and Bipap not working effectively. Resorting to manual ventilation in ICU and ED. Major crisis likely," Satendra Katoch, medical director of Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said, updating the situation at the hospital at 8 am on Friday.

He said the lives of another 60 "sickest" patients were at risk and sought urgent intervention.

However, D S Rana, the chairman of the board, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said it would be wrong to say that deaths at the hospital were due to a shortage of oxygen.

"We provided oxygen to patients manually when the pressure dipped in the ICU," Rana said, adding that the hospital received 2,000 cubic metres of oxygen at around 9.20 am.

The fire in the Maharashtra hospital broke out at 3.15 am at the ICU of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital and Medical Research Centre at Tirupati Nagar.

Teams of Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) suspected that the fire was caused because of a snag in the air-conditioner.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered a probe into the incident.

"While 14 died in the fire, four patients in the ICU could be saved," officials said, adding that since the power supply was cut off, the other patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

More than 90 patients were undergoing treatment of whom 17 were in the ICU.

Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said that director-general of police Sanjay Pandey has been asked to conduct a thorough probe into the incident.

"It is a shocking incident. The information that we have gathered is that the fire was caused by a blast in the air-conditioner. It was an accident," state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said those responsible for the fire would not be spared.

"There would be a probe by the police, fire brigade, government committee but the priority is to give relief to people,” said Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur.

"One more devastating incident. Deeply pained to know about loss of lives in Virar Covid Hospital ICU fire. My deepest condolences to bereaved families. Wishing speedy recovery to injured Covid-19 patients. We demand an in-depth inquiry and strong action against those responsible,” said Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.