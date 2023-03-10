Oyo founder's father falls to death from building

Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise

According to the police, whether he committed suicide or fell from the 20th floor accidentally will be known after a detailed investigation

IANS
IANS, Gurugram,
  • Mar 10 2023, 18:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 10 2023, 18:39 ist
Undated photo of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal and his father. Credit: IANS Photo

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

According to the police, whether he committed suicide or fell from the 20th floor accidentally will be known after a detailed investigation.

Further details are awaited.

