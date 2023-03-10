Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal's father falls to death from Gurugram high-rise

Ramesh Agarwal, the father of Oyo Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal, has died after falling from the 20th floor of a high-rise located on the Golf Course Road in Gurugram.
According to the police, whether he committed suicide or fell from the 20th floor accidentally will be known after a detailed investigation.
Further details are awaited.
