P Chidambaram dubs Modi govt's attitude on farm laws 'Trumpism'

Hitting out the Modi government over farmers' agitation over new farm laws, former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has said that the government is inspired by 'Trumpism' and they have a 'either my way or the highway' attitude.

In a sharp attack, he said that the Centre is unwilling to consult anybody on the laws.

"The only ego I can see is the ego of the (Narendra) Modi government. My way or the highway. I have made this law, I have a majority, that's it. Their inspiration is Donald Trump," Mr Chidambaram said in an interview with NDTV.

Follow live updates on the Farmers' protests here

"This attitude of the government, I won't consult anyone, I won't consult the opposition... I will pass a law. If you force a vote, will ensure there is no vote in the house. There was no vote in the Rajya Sabha. This is known as Trumpism. Trumpism is the word that describes what the Modi government is doing," he commented.

The farmers have camped at Delhi's borders for the last two weeks in their fight against the Centre's new farm laws. After several levels of talks with Union Ministers, the farmers have remained strong and firm on their demand -- that farm laws have to be unconditionally repealed.

The Opposition has come in unity against the Modi-led government in backing the farmers and several leaders have termed them 'anti-farmer.'

Congress, and other parties, have claimed that the new laws will leave the farmers at the mercy corporates and thus will deprive them of their deserved earnings. '

Also read — Amid stalemate, farmers stand firm on farm laws repeal demand

Chidambaram said the government should use scrap the laws. "This Bill is anti-farmer. Not a pro-market Bill as it is being projected. This is a Bill that paves the way for corporates, weakens the APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) system. It takes away the sole safety net of farmers and sends a fear among farmers that eventually it will be an unregulated environment in which they will sell their produce," said the veteran said.

Earlier this week, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had alleged that the Congress was protesting the very laws that it proposed when it was in power. In a reply, the Congress leader said the claims were false. "The Law Minister's words are not the gospel truth. Read our manifesto. Our manifesto said marketing of agricultural produce must be reformed, there is no quarrel on that, but in a way farmers do not end up feeling cheated, deprived of the only safety net they have and leave them at the mercy of corporates," he said.

"What we proposed was to establish markets in large villages and small towns. Multiple markets, thousands of markets, and make them accessible to the farmer. But with light regulation -- prices should be fixed at not less than the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Then the APMC becomes irrelevant over a period of time. These farm acts dilute, diminish and debilitate the sole safety net for farmers."

He said it was a 'wrong assumption' that farmers will have more markets to sell. "The government Bill gives an unregulated environment," he said.