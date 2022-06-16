P Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra Rajya Sabha seat

P Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra Rajya Sabha seat

Chidambaram was among the 41 winners declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha earlier this month

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 16 2022, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2022, 15:14 ist

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra after he was elected to the Upper House from his home state of Tamil Nadu for a fresh term.

Chidambaram was among the 41 winners declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

"Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted my resignation. I was honoured to represent the state of Maharashtra. I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity," the former Union minister said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
P Chidambaram

What's Brewing

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

New bat species discovered in Meghalaya

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

ASI focuses on restoration of mantapas in Hampi

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

DH Toon | 'Agnipath' no match for cheap thrills online!

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Hunger crisis to force record global displacement: UN

Students learn through puppets in this school

Students learn through puppets in this school

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

Saudi seizes rainbow toys in 'homosexuality' crackdown

 