P Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra Rajya Sabha seat

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra after he was elected to the Upper House from his home state of Tamil Nadu for a fresh term.

Chidambaram was among the 41 winners declared elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha earlier this month.

Following my election to the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu, I am required to resign my seat from the state of Maharashtra. Accordingly, today I tendered my resignation from the seat from the state of Maharashtra. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) June 16, 2022

"The Hon'ble Chairman of the Rajya Sabha has accepted my resignation. I was honoured to represent the state of Maharashtra. I wish the people of Maharashtra the very best in the future, peace and prosperity," the former Union minister said.