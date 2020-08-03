P Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, tests positive for coronavirus

P Chidambaram's son, Karti, tests positive for Covid-19

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 03 2020, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2020, 11:47 ist
Former finance minister P Chidambaram with his son Karti P Chidambaram during a press conference in Chennai. Credit: PTI/ file

Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP and son of former union minister P Chidambaram, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The MP tweeted that he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. "I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol." the tweet also said.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa also tested positive for Covid-19.

 

