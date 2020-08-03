P Chidambaram's son, Karti Chidambaram, tests positive for coronavirus

Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP and son of former union minister P Chidambaram, tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

The MP tweeted that he has mild symptoms and is under home quarantine. "I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol." the tweet also said.

I have just tested positive for #Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarantine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) August 3, 2020

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa also tested positive for Covid-19.