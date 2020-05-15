Package for migrant workers a cruel hoax: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Friday described the second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore financial package for migrant workers, farmers and the poor reeling under COVID-19 impact a "cruel hoax" and claimed the Finance Minister's announcement was mainly provision of loans only.

In a statement, the party Polit Bureau said not a single paisa is being transferred from the government to any of the worst affected sections of our people, specifically migrant workers, street vendors, domestic workers and fishing workers among others.

Describing the Rs 3,500 crores allocation for extension of the provision of free food grains as the "only direct benefit", it said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has now made a "grand gesture" after having cancelled crores of ration cards in the name of corruption making the poor suffer.

"Repackaging schemes like one nation, one ration card that will see the light of the day only by mid-2021, is of little consequence to the sufferings that crores of people face today," the statement said.

The party also found fault with the government's estimation on the number of migrant workers at eight crore, saying the Parliament was informed in March 2020 that the current estimate is 10 crores. "This means that the allocations for free food will not cover the entire population," the party alleged.

This daily spectacle must stop. There is nothing of substance here to save lives and livelihoods. pic.twitter.com/xnp4i5JGUN — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 15, 2020

"Modi govt is blind to all that is happening across India. FM said there are 8 crore migrant labour, against 10 crore informed in Parliament. Only 10 lakh have been transported, upon payment, using trains started after 45 days. Centre's response to the crisis has been cruel," CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

On MNREGA workdays, the CPI(M) accused the Finance Minister of misleading the country by claiming that there was a 40-50% increase. In April last year, 27.3 crore person days were generated compared to 11.1 crore this year, the lowest in a decade, it said adding unemployment is going to "haunt" all those lakhs of migrants returning to their villages.



"The Finance Minister had dealt with the issue of retrenched workers with callousness. Instead of linking all easy loans to business and enterprises to their protection of the workforce and guaranteeing direct financial aid to ensure at least a part of their salaries, the Finance Minister declared that those who would be retrenched would be ‘skilled’ for other jobs. Such is the anti-worker policy mindset of this government," it said.

National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) General Secretary Annie Raja said Modi government's attitude towards migrant workers was "insulting".